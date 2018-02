A book centring on West Kerry cuisine has been shortlisted among the world’s best food publications.

The book will compete for top honours in prestigious World Gourmand Awards based in Paris.

Local chef Trevis Gleason collaborated with 26 Dingle-based chefs, selecting and showcasing their favourite dishes in the book ‘Dingle Dinners’ to create signature three-course-meals.

The book also focuses on Kerry-sourced ingredients.

‘Dingle Dinners’ is shortlisted in the Culinary Travell category.