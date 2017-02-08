Dingle Creative and Innovation Hub promises high tech jobs for West Kerry

A Dingle Creative and Innovation Hub due to open in April promises to bring high tech jobs to West Kerry.

The community enterprise initiative is supported by Dingle Business Chamber, Údarás na Gaeltachta and Kerry County Council.

Eir’s 1GB fibre broadband will underpin the overall connectivity of the Hub, which will be known as Mol Teic.

The hub will be located at the Údarás na Gaeltachta Business Park in Cuilín, Dingle, in a specially fitted-out office facility.

Initially there will be 20 spaces available to support new business including co-working spaces, dedicated offices and hot desks.

It will provide test, trial and commercial launch facilities for next generation communications solutions.

The Hub will be seeking applications shortly for businesses seeking to develop in the following economic sectors, the Internet of Things, which is electronic communication between devices, Information and Communication Technologies, animation, film, music technology, next generation WiFi and other wireless services.

The Dingle Creativity & Innovation Hub will host a kick-off ‘IoThon’ – a combined brainstorm focused on the Internet of Things in the Skellig Hotel, Dingle on the first weekend of March.