Dingle conference to centre on migration

IDA CEO, Abbeydorney native Martin Shanahan and Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development Ciarán Cannon are among speakers at a Dingle conference centred on migration.

Ireland’s Edge 2017: Migration Nation takes place on Friday December 1st as part of the Other Voices curriculum, exploring the role of the Irish diaspora and what it means to be Irish abroad.

Speakers at Ireland’s Edge, which takes place at the Dingle Skellig Hotel, include Anthropologist Dr. Genevieve Bell and Senior Fellow at Intel; John Gerrard.

A number of artists, musicians, entrepreneurs, filmmakers, academics and writers will also contribute including Forbes’ Frances Coppola, Dr. Christopher Kissane of the London School of Economics and editor of The Observer John Mulholland.