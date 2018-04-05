Dingle community shocked and disgusted following assault on local garda

People are ‘shocked and disgusted’ following an assault on a female garda in Dingle last weekend.

Garda Nina Long was taken to University Hospital Kerry with serious injuries after an incident involving a 20-year-old male on Main Street at approximately 3am on Easter Sunday morning.

The man was arrested at scene and taken to Dingle Garda Station – he was released a short time later.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Restauranteur John Moriarty – whose premises is close to the scene of the attack – said this was a disgusting assault on a popular local garda.

He also said it’s a worrying development for Dingle which has a good track record in this regard: