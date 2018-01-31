Dingle community in shock following death of young nurse in Cork crash

The West Kerry community is in shock following the death of a young nurse in a road traffic accident in Cork yesterday.

29-year-old Keady Clifford from Dingle was fatally injured in the single vehicle collision near Midleton yesterday morning.

The crash happened at 8.25am yesterday morning when the young nurse’s car left the N25 just beyond the Water Rock junction near Midleton in Co Cork.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and was brought to Cork University Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Garda forensic collision investigators have examined the crash site; anyone with information is asked to Midleton Garda Station on 021-4621550, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.