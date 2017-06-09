Dingle commercial property sells for close to three quarters of a million

A commercial property in Dingle town has sold for close to three quarters of a million euro.

The property, which included a six-bedroom guesthouse, is located at the bottom of Main Street at the turn onto the Mall.

The premise also included a 60-seater restaurant, well-known in dining circles as ‘The Old Smokehouse’.

The sale of the commercial property closed yesterday – close to its guide price of 750,000 – to a Killarney based buyer.

Mike Kennedy Auctioneers of The Mall, Dingle handled the sale.