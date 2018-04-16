Digital speed signs erected at Stradbally following local campaign

Digital signs – indicating the speed at which vehicles are travelling – have been erected at Stradbally.

The west Kerry village instigated a campaign to have speed signs installed following concerns raised by local residents of cars speeding through the village.

Works on the N86 also led to an increase in traffic travelling through Stradbally to Tralee.

Stradbally Community Group sent a deposition to Kerry County Council, highlighting the need for the signs.

In a statement the group said the signs have already had an impact with a reduction in speed through the village evident.

The group thanked Cllrs John Francis Flynn and Cllr Michael Cahill for their assistance in the matter.