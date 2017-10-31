Dick Spring says Irish World Cup bid is only at half time

Dick Spring says the Irish bid for the rugby World Cup is only at half time.

An independent review for World Rugby saw South Africa recommended to host the tournament, with France a close second and Ireland in third.

World Rugby members will vote for the host nation on November 15th.

Chairman of the Irish bid, Dick Spring, says it’s disappointing, but it’s not over.

The Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce says the town has not given up hope of hosting major sporting events.

Paul O’Neill, President of the Chamber, says the Irish bid was always at the mercy of the adjudicating panel.

He adds, regardless of the final decision from World Rugby on November 15th, the town of Killarney will continue to fight for major events in the future.