Dick Spring appointed as a Business Development Ambassador for Tralee

Former Tanaiste Dick Spring has been appointed as a Business Development Ambassador for Tralee.

The appointment was announced as Mr Spring unveiled a new Tralee Brand which is aimed at showcasing the town.

Job creation is to be the key focus of the new role, and its hoped the new brand will help in attracting investment, promoting tourism and position Tralee as a business, technology and retail hub.





Tralee Chamber Alliance President, Aidan Kelly said that Mr Springs experience will help open doors and gain valuable connections both nationally and internationally.

Mr Kelly said that the new drive to promote Tralee is wider than just a branding exercise.