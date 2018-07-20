Diarmuid ‘Dermot’ Mac Fhlannchadha (Clancy), Corbally North, Glanmire, Co. Cork & formerly of Portmagee.

Lying in repose at Barry Brother’s Funeral Home, Hazelwood, Glanmire, Cork on Monday next from 4pm to 6pm. Cremation service at 3pm on Tuesday at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation.
Latest News
GRA calls for minimum mandatory sentences for people who attack Gardai
The Garda Representative Association is calling for minimum mandatory sentences for people who endanger the lives of members of the force. It follows two recent...
Call for policy to cut numbers waiting on trolleys in Kerry
The Taoiseach is being called on to implement a policy to cut the numbers waiting on trolleys in Kerry. SIPTU branch organiser Donie Doody was...
Eugene Sheehan, Greenford, London & late of Meinleitrim, Knocknagoshel.
Funeral will take place in Greenford, London. Enquiries to Patrick Ryan Undertakers Greenford, London.
Calls for funding for farmers and businesses to bore wells
There are calls for funding to be made available to farmers and other business people to bore wells. Cllrs Johnny Healy-Rae and Brendan Cronin raised...
Killarney has the highest average property price in Kerry at just over €200,000
1,610 residential properties were purchased in Kerry in the 12 months to April 2018. In Kerry, Killarney was the town with the highest average property...
Latest Sports
Galway The Final Hurdle As Kerry Bid To Retain All Ireland Junior Football Championship
Galway provide the last hurdle as Kerry bid to retain their All Ireland Junior Football Championship title. The Final tomorrow sees the Counties clash at...
Kerry To Name Team Tonight For Phase 2 Of Super 8s
Kerry are to name their team tonight for phase 2 of the Super 8s. The Kingdom, beaten by Galway last weekend, go to Monaghan on...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GOLF Rory McIlroy has fallen off the top of the leaderboard on Day 2 of the Open Championship at Carnoustie. The Ulsterman hit back to...