Diarmuid ‘Dermot’ Mac Fhlannchadha (Clancy), Corbally North, Glanmire, Co. Cork & formerly of Portmagee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Lying in repose at Barry Brother’s Funeral Home, Hazelwood, Glanmire, Cork on Monday next from 4pm to 6pm.  Cremation service at 3pm on Tuesday at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Family flowers only please.  Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR