Dianne Nolan – the soon to be former Sinn Féin Councillor talks about her retirement from Kerry County Council
Decision on Listowel Bypass could be delayed
It could be several months before An Bord Pleanala will make a decision on the Listowel Bypass development. The oral hearing into the proposed 5.95km...
IT Tralee granted temporary bar licence for Freshers’ Week
IT Tralee has been granted a temporary bar licence for Freshers' Week. The Students' Union at IT Tralee sought the exemption as a result of...
Man charged in connection with Tralee stabbing remanded in custody
A man charged in connection with a stabbing in Tralee last month has been remanded in custody. 36-year-old Declan Galvin of Killeen Woods, Tralee is...
Final day of the Oral hearing into the Listowel Bypass – September 7th, 2017
Mary Mullins reports from the third and final day of the Oral hearing into the Listowel Bypass http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_07_listowel.mp3
Dianne Nolan – September 7th, 2017
Dianne Nolan – the soon to be former Sinn Féin Councillor talks about her retirement from Kerry County Council http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_07_diannenolan.mp3
Tadhg and Derry Fleming
Tadhg and Derry Fleming who on Tuesday uploaded a video, trying to get a bat out of the Kitchen at home, has since gone...