Diane Lavery, Farnes, Castlemaine

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 12 noon to 8pm. Removal Tuesday morning to St. Gobnait’s Church Keel for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please – donations if desired to Palliative Care

