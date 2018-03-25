Diane Lavery, Farnes, Castlemaine

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 12 noon to 8pm. Removal Tuesday morning to St. Gobnait’s Church Keel for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please – donations if desired to Palliative Care
Latest News
Kerry Boys and Girlas Team of the Week
With this weeks team of the week heres Padraig Hartnett
Kerry Ladies suffer heavy defeat at Donegal
The Kerry ladies suffered a big loss against Donegal in the Lidl Football league With reaction is manager Graham Shine
Kerry Camogie Team enjoy huge win
The Kerry camogie Team enjoyed a huge win over Tyrone Today here is manager Stephen Goggin
Sunday Afternoon Basketball Results
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 1 BOYS: TK Bobcats , Rathmore , Not Played; TK Bobcats 19, Rathmore 50, LEESTRAND ACADEMY BOYS DIV 1: Rathmore , St...
