Further developments expected ‘soon’ in reactivation of Ballyhorgan windfarm case

Further developments are expected ‘soon’ regarding planning permission for a ten-turbine windfarm in North Kerry.

An Bórd Pleanála is proceeding with the reactivation of a case involving a proposed wind-turbine development in Ballyhorgan.

A spokesperson confirmed to Radio Kerry News the Bórd has received legal advice in the procedural steps to be addressed.





Kerry County Council originally refused planning for the project at Ballyhorgan – the developer Stacks Mountain Windfarm Ltd, appealed the decision to An Bórd Pleanála, who granted permission in July 2016.

North Kerry Windfarm Turbine Awareness Group sought to have their concerns heard before the Supreme Court and were granted permission to do so.

A spokesperson for the Courts Service said the Supreme Court had been informed both parties had consented to a settlement.

An Bórd Pleanála said late developments had come to light in the North Kerry case and the better course of action was to concede.

The Board has since indicated it is proceeding with reactivation of the case having received the perfected order from the Supreme Court.

Having received legal advice on the procedural steps to be addressed, a spokesperson said further developments in the case are expected ‘soon’.