Development of Kenmare Relief Road remains priority for council

The development of the Kenmare Relief Road remains a priority for Kerry County Council.

Funding of such roads is mainly by the Department of Transport’s Specific Improvement Grant, and currently this grant is being used for the realignment of the Cliff Road in Rossbeigh and the fourth phase of the Dingle Relief Road.

Kerry County Council says the advancement of the Kenmare Relief Road is one of their priorities, but it’s not in the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform’s Infrastructure and Investment Plan for 2016 to 2021.

The council says if the department invites further proposals, they’ll consider making a submission on the Kenmare Relief Road.

The local authority was responding to questions from Independent Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae and Sinn Féin Cllr Damian Quigg.