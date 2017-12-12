Development Fund Winners Have Potential to Create Hundreds of Jobs – December 12th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Funding is to be allocated nationally for five Kerry projects including a global centre of excellence for agri-technology. CEO of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, CEO of Fexco, Denis McCarthy  and chair of Sneem Digital Hub, Niall Scott spoke to Treasa Murphy.

