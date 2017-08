Killorglin’s Puck Fair draws to a close today.

The 400-year-old festival drew record crowds again this year providing an economic boost for the mid-Kerry region.

This year’s Queen of Puck Caitlin Horgan of Scoil Mhuire in Killorglin and her Lady-in-Waiting, Lily-Sue Eyers of Douglas National School are presiding over the final day of celebrations today.

Following today’s Dethronement Parade and Ceremony King Puck will be relieved from his royal duties and returned to his mountain home.