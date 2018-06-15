Detective Jerry McCabe to be awarded Freedom of Limerick

Ballylongford native the late Detective Jerry Mc Cabe is to be awarded the Freedom of Limerick.

Detective Mc Cabe was killed during an armed raid on a post office van in Adare in 1996. His colleague Dectective Ben O Sullivan was injured during the same incident.

The unaminious decision to honour both men was taken at a special meeting of Limerick City and County Council.





The award is the highest honour that the Councils can bestow upon an individual.

The men are being honoured “for their bravery in carrying out their duties on behalf of the people of Limerick and Ireland” and as a token of the high esteem and affection in which they are held by the people of Limerick”.

The ceremony will take place on June 28th.