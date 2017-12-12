Details Confirmed For Hula Hoops National Cup Semi-Finals

Details have been confirmed for next month’s Hula Hoops National Cup Semi-Finals.

In the last 4 of the President’s Cup at Neptune Stadium on Friday, January 5th Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin play Neptune at 8.30

A day later at the same venue KCYMS or Ballincollig meet Kubs at 10 in the Under 20 Men’s, there’s a midday tip-off in the Women’s National Cup between St Mary’s and Maree, while at 8 in the

President’s Cup it’s Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney against Ballincollig.

Should Garvey’s Tralee Warriors win at UCC Demons tomorrow night they’ll take on Black Amber Templeogue on Saturday, January 6th at 8 in the Mardyke Arena.

Sunday, January 7th at the Neptune Stadium has KCYMS up against Templeogue in Under 18 Men’s, from 1 o’clock.

Hula Hoops National Cup Semi-Finals Schedule 2018

Friday, January 5th, 2018 – Neptune Stadium

Hula Hoops Under 18 Women’s National Cup semi-final

Brunell v Glanmire, Neptune Stadium, 18.30

Hula Hoops President’s Cup semi-final

Neptune v Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin, Neptune Stadium, 20.30

Saturday, January 6th, 2018 – Mardyke Arena, UCC

Hula Hoops Under 18 Women’s National Cup semi-final

Portlaoise Panthers v DCU Mercy, Mardyke Arena UCC, 10.00

Hula Hoops NICC Women’s National Cup semi-final

Meteors v Killester, Mardyke Arena UCC, 12.00

Hula Hoops Women’s National Cup semi-final

Pyrobel Killester/Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Mardyke Arena, 14.00

Hula Hoops Women’s National Cup semi-final

NUIG Mystics v DCU Mercy, Mardyke Arena, 16.00

Hula Hoops Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup semi-final

Pyrobel Killester v UCD Marian, Mardyke Arena UCC, 18.00

Hula Hoops Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup semi-final

UCC Demons/Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Black Amber Templeogue, Mardyke Arena UCC, 20.00

Saturday, January 6th, 2018 – Neptune Stadium

Hula Hoops Under 20 Men’s National Cup semi-final

KUBS v KCYMS/Ballincollig, Neptune Stadium, 10.00

Hula Hoops NICC Women’s National Cup semi-final

St Mary’s v Maree, Neptune Stadium, 12.00

Hula Hoops Under 20 Men’s National Cup semi-final

Moycullen v Neptune, Neptune Stadium, 14.00

Hula Hoops Senior Women’s National Cup semi-final

Fabplus North West v Meteors, Neptune Stadium, 16.00

Hula Hoops Senior Women’s National Cup semi-final

Griffith College Swords Thunder v Fr Mathews, Neptune Stadium, 18.00

Hula Hoops President’s Cup semi-final

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Ballincollig, Neptune Stadium, 20.00

Sunday, January 7th, 2018 – Mardyke Arena UCC

Hula Hoops Under 20 Women’s National Cup semi-final

DCU Mercy v Portlaoise Panthers, Mardyke Arena UCC, 11.00

Hula Hoops NICC Men’s National Cup semi-final

Blue Demons v Dublin Lions, Mardyke Arena UCC, 13.00

Hula Hoops NICC Men’s National Cup semi-final

BC Leixlip Zalgiris v UCD Marian, Mardyke Arena UCC, 15.00

Sunday, January 7th, 2018 – Neptune Stadium

Hula Hoops Under 18 Men’s National Cup semi-final

Ongar Chasers v Neptune, Neptune Stadium, 11.00

Hula Hoops Under 18 Men’s National Cup semi-final

KCYMS v Templeogue, Neptune Stadium, 13.00

Hula Hoops Under 20 Women’s National Cup semi-final

Brunell v Killester/WIT Wildcats, Neptune Stadium, 15.00