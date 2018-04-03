Details Announced For Rally Of The Lakes

Killarney & District Motor Club, organisers of the Cartell.ie Rally of the Lakes have announced details of this year’s event which will take place over the May Bank Holiday weekend 4th – 6th May.

The 39th Rally of the Lakes will be counting rounds of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, PlasticBags.ie Southern 4 Rally Championship and the Kingdom of Kerry Rally Championship.

Dermot Healy, who has taken on the role of Clerk of the course for his sixth year, says their main aim is to bring the Rally back in and around the Killarney town area and they have achieved this with the Sunday loop of stages.

The three-day event will begin with a ceremonial start in Killarney’s town centre at 7 on Friday May 4th. Plans are at an advanced stage to create a motorsport festival on the streets of the town.

The real action will commence on Saturday morning with the iconic Molls Gap, followed by the Tim Healy Pass and centralised service in Castletownbere Pier. Then it’s the famous stages of Cods Head and Ardgroom with a repeat run over the Healy Pass and into service. Cods Head and Ardgroom are repeated and through the Kilmakilloge harbour stage to finish off the day.

Sunday morning starts with Molls Gap followed by the mountainous Beallaghbeama Pass, followed by service at Liebherr. This loop is of Molls Gap and Beallaghbeama Pass is repeated with the inclusion of a new version of the fast flowing Shanera stage called Brook Hill. It’s into service once again before heading out to the spectator friendly loop of Rossanean, Brook Hill and Rossanean again as the final stage.

Crews will arrive back to the finishing ramp at the Rally Headquarters, the Gleneagle Hotel at 5.30.

Entries will be opening shortly.