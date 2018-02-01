Designation of Drongawn Lough as Special Area of Conservation under EU Habitats Directive completed

The designation of Drongawn Lough as a Special Area of Conservation under the EU Habitats Directive has been completed.

Situated on the northern side of the Kenmare Bay, approximately 6 km to the east of Sneem, Drongawn Lough is rich with aquatic fauna, rare species and has a notable diversity of algae.

The habitat within the site has been cited as an excellent example of a deep saline lake lagoon in almost pristine condition.

This week Minister for Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan completed the formal designation of Drongawn Lough as a Special Area of Conservation in accordance with article 4 of the European Union Habitats Directive.