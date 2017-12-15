Design of Listowel section of greenway expected to be completed by end of June

It’s expected that the design of the Listowel section of the Great Southern Trail will be completed by the end of June.

That’s according to council management in response to a question from Fianna Fáil Cllr Jimmy Moloney at the recent Municipal District meeting.

Kerry County Council recently acquired ownership of the North Kerry Railway line from Tralee to Limerick and the Tralee to Fenit Railway Line.

They say the greenway will be progressed on a phased basis, with the first phase being the 10.5km section from Listowel town to the Limerick county bounds at Sluicequarter.

Currently the council is carrying out vegetation clearance along this section of the Great Southern Trail and this is due to be finished by the end of the month.

This will allow the appointed consultants, RPS to carry out detailed surveys to progress the design of the greenway.

It’s expected the design will be completed by the end of June, and the preparation of the necessary planning documentation can begin.

Screening reports will be necessary to determine whether the planning application will be submitted through the part 8 process, or to An Bord Pleanala, which would require a much more detailed and costly application.