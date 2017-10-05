Derry Weir, Old Marian Park, Tralee Community Hospital and formerly of Tipperary Town

Remains arriving to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass on Friday morning for 10 O Clock Requiem Mass. Burial in New Rath Cemetery. Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee
Ballyduff Chairman Says Hurling Should Be The Winner In Sunday’s Final
Ballyduff chairman Liam Ross says hurling should be the winner in Sunday's Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Hurling championship final. Ballyduff are looking to win title...
Appeals to new Kenmare casual trading byelaws to be heard in circuit court next...
Appeals to new casual trading byelaws for Kenmare are to be heard before the circuit court next month. One of three appeals lodged against them,...
Man charged in connection with Tralee stabbing remanded in custody
A man charged in connection with a stabbing in Tralee has been remanded in custody until next month. 36-year-old Declan Galvin of Killeen Woods, Tralee...
Kerry County Council to launch 1916-2016 Centenary Programme Book & DVD
Kerry County Council is to launch a 1916-2016 Centenary Programme Book & DVD detailing events in communities around Kerry marking 100 years since the...
Thursday Local Soccer Fixtures/Result
Munster Youth Cup 1st Round Listowel Celtic 1 St Brendans Park 3
Draws Are Made For The FAI Junior Cup 3rd Round
FAI JUNIOR CUP 3rd Round Draw Kerry/Clare/Desmond Leagues Section . Glin Rovers (Desmond) v Castlegrerory Celtic (Kerry) . AK United (Desmond) v Newmarket...