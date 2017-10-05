Derry Weir, Old Marian Park, Tralee Community Hospital and formerly of Tipperary Town

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Remains arriving to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass on Friday morning for 10 O Clock Requiem Mass. Burial in New Rath Cemetery. Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR