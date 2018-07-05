Derrick Tulley, Cois Abhainn, Caherwisheen, Tralee and formerly of Dublin and the UK

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 6 to 7pm. Funeral arriving at New Rath Cemetery, Tralee on Saturday morning at 11am where interment will take place. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

