Dermot O’Donoghue, Sunville, Kilgarvan & formerly of Incheese Kilgarvan.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Quill’s Funeral Home. Rosery this evening at 9pm.  Reposing tomorrow Friday (May 4th) from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilgarvan.  Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR