Dermot O’Donoghue, Sunville, Kilgarvan & formerly of Incheese Kilgarvan.

Reposing at Quill’s Funeral Home. Rosery this evening at 9pm. Reposing tomorrow Friday (May 4th) from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilgarvan. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.
Latest News
Millions of euro announced for flood relief measures in Kerry
Millions of euro have been announced for flood relief measures in Kerry. Tralee, Kenmare, Abbeydorney and Banna are included in the ten-year €1 billion Programme...
TD says Minister’s ‘road traffic terrorist’ remark is insulting to people of Kerry
A remark made by Transport Minister Shane Ross is insulting to the people of Kerry. That's according to Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy Rae who...
Jury to begin deliberations this afternoon in fatal Scartaglin crash trial
It's claimed the driver of a car involved in a fatal single vehicle crash in Scartaglin had every opportunity to see the bend and...
Work on proposed Killarney Bypass back underway
Work on the proposed new 27-kilometre Killarney bypass is back underway. Funding of €25,000 has been approved for an evaluation of the N22 Farranfore to...
Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD says town needs to look at long term traffic solutions
Elsewhere, the Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District says the town needs to look towards longer term solutions to make it safer and more accessible...
Latest Sports
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Arsene Wenger admits the difference between winning the Europa League or not will impact on the future of Arsenal - even though he will...
Kerry Team To Play Carlow In Joe McDonagh Cup To Be Announced On Friday
The Kerry team to play Carlow in their opening game of the Joe McDonagh Cup will be named tomorrow night. It’s two years since the...
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Lee Strand U-14 County Football League Results Div 1 Glenflesk 5.14 Moyvane 4.09 Austin Stacks 3.13 Kilcummin 3.11 Div 2 Ardfert 3.17 Fossa 3.11 Kerins O'Rahillys 5.09 Ballymacelligott 4.10 Legion...