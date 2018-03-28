Deputation hears ministers come and go but St Mary of the Angels will be staying

Ministers come and go, policies change, but St Mary of the Angels will be staying.

That’s the message relayed by Leas-Cathaoirleach of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, Councillor Norma Moriarty, when yesterday’s meeting received a deputation from the St Mary of the Angels Parents and Relatives Group.

St Mary of the Angels is home to 76 adults with physical and intellectual disabilities and comprises ten homes on seventeen acres of land in Beaufort.

Jack Fitzpatrick, Chairman of the Parents and Relatives Group, told yesterday’s meeting a key requirement of HIQA standards is that residents experience dignity and privacy in their daily lives.

Accordingly, they have applied for planning permission to construct two additional sitting rooms to 7 and 8-person chalets.

The deputation, which was brought by Councillor Michael Cahill, is asking Kerry County Council for support and help towards funding the proposed extensions.

The group already raised over €80,000 towards building and road resurfacing works.

All councilors present acknowledged the invaluable role St Mary of the Angels provides to the county.

Additionally, Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael O’Shea says the continued support of St Mary of the Angels is an issue for Dáil Eireann and should form part of any further confidence-and-supply agreement.