Department says it’s satisfied making of nature documentary will not impact Skellig wildlife

Filming for a wildlife documentary on the Skelligs will take place this month.

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht confirmed some of the filming will be conducted using a drone.

This will be limited to two hours and no helicopters will be used.





The proposal was examined by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) to assess impacts on seabirds and other wildlife, and by the OPW and National Monuments Service in relation to cultural heritage.

The Department says it’s satisfied the making of this nature documentary will not have significant impacts on the seabirds or the island’s wildlife and cultural heritage.

All documentary making on site will be subject to strict supervision.