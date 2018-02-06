Department says all proposals for barge in Dingle Harbour will be considered

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine says all proposals to moor a barge in Dingle Harbour will be dealt with on an individual basis.

Cllr Michael O’Shea recently said that docking floating barges in the harbour could help to ease housing demand.

The Fianna Fáil councillor believes something has to be done in this respect as, especially during summer months, seasonal workers flood the tourist town.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine says all proposals will be considered, taking operational, legal and safety issues into account.

They add no such proposal has been received.