Department to announce staffing schedule in coming weeks as West Kerry school continues to fund third teacher

The Department of Education has stated that it will announce its staffing schedule for the 2017/2018 school year in the coming weeks.

Scoil Naisiúnta Naomh Eirc in the West Kerry Gaeltacht is currently funding the provision of a third teacher at the two-teacher school due to a recent increase in numbers.

There are 49 students at the school currently and – with preserving the level of Irish in the school and classroom commitments – the Board of Management has decided to fund a third teacher.

The Department of Education said the key factor in determining the level of staffing resources provided at individual school level is the staffing schedule for the relevant school year and pupil enrolments on the previous 30th September.

Scoil Naisiúnta Naomh Eirc had an enrolment of 44 pupils on 30th September 2016 the department said.

At that stage, schools calculate their staff numbers using the school enrolment of 30th September 2017.

Under the staffing schedule the department said for the 2017/18 school year, this allows for a mainstream staffing of 2 teachers (Principal and 1 classroom teacher) to be paid from public funds.

It said the staffing arrangements for primary schools for the 2018/19 school year will be published in the coming weeks.