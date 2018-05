A one-to-one clinic to help farmers make their online Basic Payment Scheme application is taking place in Kerry today.

This year, for the first time, all BPS and transfer of entitlement applications must be made online before the deadline of May 15th.

The Department of Agriculture is running a clinic at the Listowel Arms Hotel from 9 o’clock this morning until 12.30pm for any farmers who need help with this process.

Over 75,000 farmers have already applied online for the payment.