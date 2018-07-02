Denny Youth League Final Won By St Brendans Park

The Denny Youth League Final has been won by St Brendans Park.
They captured the title with a 3-0 win over Killarney Celtic.
The Killarney Athletic A.F.C. 7-A-Side Tournament, sponsored by Killarney Credit Union, continues at Woodlawn this evening.
Pitch 1
6.15 MD O’Sheas V Four Star Pizza
6.45 O35 Tim Jones & Sons V Murphy’s Bar
7.10 Dennehy’s Bar V Mackey’s Crew
7.35 O35 Tim Jones & Sons V Aghadoe Physiotherapy
8.00 Dennehy’s Bar V O’Riordan Sand & Gravel
8.25 Tatler Toffees V Big Hitters FC
Pitch 2
6.45 O35 Aghadoe Physiotherapy V MD O’ Shea
7.10 Big Hitters FC V Charlies Angels
7.35 O35 Murphy’s Bar V MD O’ Shea
8.00 Failte Legends V Four Star Pizza
8.25 MD O Sheas V Inter My Van
8.50 The Lake Hotel V Port River Wanderers