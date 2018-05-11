Denny Premier B League Title On The Line Tonight

The Denny Premier B League Final is down for decision this evening.
Contesting the decider are Tralee Celtic and Mitchels Avenue.
The game’s on at Mounthawk Park, Tralee from 7.30.
Tralee Celtic manager Gary Moriarty says he has plenty of depth in his squad to pick a starting 11
Mitchels Avenue were the only team to beat Tralee Celtic in the league this season but they have failed to triumph against them in Cup finals in recent years.
That’s something that Mitchels Avenue boss David Hennessy is mindful of and he says his players know where the main threat will come from tonight