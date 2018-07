The Denny Division 1B League Final has been won by Listowel Celtic B.

In the decider they beat Asdee Rovers 5-1.

Listowel led 2-0 at half time through Stephen McCarthy and Jack Sheehan.





Liam McElligott pulled one back 6 minutes into the second period but a Jack Sheehan penalty restored the 2 goal advantage.

Goals followed in the final 10 minutes from Darragh Mackessy and Devon McKenna.

Listowel manager Matthew Bergin