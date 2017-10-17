Denmark For Republic of Ireland In World Cup Play-Off

The Republic of Ireland will play Denmark in the World Cup play offs.

Martin O’Neil’s men avoided the likes of Italy, Switzerland and Croatia to be paired with the lowest ranked team among the 4 top seeds.

Ireland will travel for the first tie, which will take place during the second week of November.

The second leg will be played at the Aviva Stadium the following week.

Northern Ireland were paired with Switzerland and will play the first leg in Belfast.

Croatia will meet Greece and Italy were paired with Switzerland.