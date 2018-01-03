Denis ‘Sonny’ Long, Killahan, Abbeydorney.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Thursday (Jan 4th) from 4pm to 6pm.  Removal at 6pm to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am.  burial afterwards in Killahan Cemetery, Abbeydorney.  House private please.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR