Denis Peter Tangney, Tonbwee, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Monday evening from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland.
Latest News
Public invited to view plans for Milltown bypass
Members of the public are invited to a public consultation day to view plans for the proposed Milltown Bypass. The Nagle-Rice Community Centre will host...
Evening Sports Update
GAA Limerick are the first team to progress to the All-Ireland Hurling Championship final after a phenomenal game against Cork at Croke Park. Both sides combined...
Kerry one of unluckiest Lotto counties
Kerry is one of Ireland's unluckiest Lotto counties. That's according to new data released by the National Lottery. The “Luckiest Lotto Counties” data, using 2016 Census...
Philip O Sullivan, Castlerosse Cottages, Killarney
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem...
Latest Sports
