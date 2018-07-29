Denis Peter Tangney, Tonbwee, Castleisland.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Monday evening from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR