Denis Murphy, The Hill, Abbeyfeale & formerly of Church St., Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square,, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Saturday from 4pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Funeral mass will take place on Sunday at 12 noon. Funeral immediately afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Call from the Dáil – March 2nd, 2018
The snow must go on at Leinster House this week! Michael O’Regan, parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times, joins Jerry for his weekly feature. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/12CFTD.mp3
12 Pictures Per Second: Rathmore Woman’s Dream of Oscar Glory – March 2nd, 2018
Sandra Hickey from Rathmore is part of a team of 125 artists who created the world’s first hand-painted film, ‘Loving Vincent’, which has been...
Tips for Your Car in the Snow – March 2nd, 2018
Caroline Bertozzi who lives in south of Boston has plenty of experience of snow. She advises people to lift their cars' windscreen wipers as...
Kerry’s Weather Response Team warns of overnight snow freeze
The Kerry Local Coordination Group is once again appealing to people not to travel on the county's roads. The group's made up of representatives of...
Appeal launched for family left homeless after Tralee fire
An appeal has been launched for a Tralee family who were left homeless after their home was damaged in a fire, which started in...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. The striker - who's...
Warriors Super League Clash Put Back To Sunday
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will have to wait an extra day to play this weekend in the Men’s Super League. Their game at Black Amber...
Men’s National League Basketball Tie Postponed
Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Paris Texas Kilkenny in the Men’s National League is off. The sides were due to meet on Sunday.