Denis Murphy, The Hill, Abbeyfeale & formerly of Church St., Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square,, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Saturday from 4pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Funeral mass will take place on Sunday at 12 noon. Funeral immediately afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

