reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Graveyard, Millstreet.
Denis MacSweeney, St. Anne’s Road, Killarney and late of Gloungrishkeen, Rathmore
Cllr Terry O’Brien on his experience at UHK – January 9th, 2018
Cllr Terry O'Brien who attended A&E last week at UHK discusses his experience including overhearing a TD calling on behalf of a constituent seeking...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY French club Racing have confirmed that Munster back Simon Zebo will join them next season. The Parisian outfit is already home to former Munster...
Match Details Revealed For National Basketball Cup Finals
Match details have been revealed for the Hula Hoops National Cup finals in Dublin at the end of the month. The President’s Cup decider is...
Busy period over Christmas for Kerry Mountain Resuce – January 9th, 2018
Kerry Mountain Rescue PRO Alan Wallace joins Jerry on Kerry Today to disucuss their busy Christmas period http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_08_kmr.mp3
Donnchadh Walsh Believes Kerry Were Well Off It In 2017
Donnchadh Walsh believes Kerry were “well off it” when it came to the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship last year. Walsh has spoken of a “hugely...