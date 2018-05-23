Denis Keane, St. Anthony’s, Rathmines, Dublin and formerly of 45 Church Street, Listowel

removal on Friday morning from Fanagan’s Funeral Home, Aungier Street, Dublin to the Church of the Three Patrons, Rathgar arriving for 10 O clock Mass. Funeral mass will take place on Saturday morning in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel at 11.30am followed by burial at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only. Enquiries to O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Waterford will be without Austin Gleeson and Pauric Mahony for this Sunday's Munster Hurling Championship meeting with Clare. Former hurler of the year Gleeson...
The Canal Swans
A sad story this afternoon about an ongoing situation involving the swans on the Canal here in Tralee. Recently Charlie the swan died leaving...
Cooking with Mark
On this month's Cooking with Mark feature, Chef Mark Doe talks about summer foods and barbequing.
Kerry Football Fans
A recent survey carried out by Lottoland shows Kerry Football supporters are among the most hated in Ireland. To tell us more about the...
Health & Saftey
Patricia Casey from Saftey Matters talks all things Health and Saftey
Latest Sports
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Waterford will be without Austin Gleeson and Pauric Mahony for this Sunday's Munster Hurling Championship meeting with Clare. Former hurler of the year Gleeson...
Johnny Buckley Rules Himself Out Of Kerry 2018 Championship Panel
Johnny Buckley has ruled himself out of the Kerry football panel for their Championship campaign. The Dr. Crokes midfielder informed the Kingdom management that increased...
Jason Van Dalen Wins 4th Stage Of Ras Tailteann From Listowel To Glengarriff
CYCLING Jason Van Dalen of the Delta Cycling Team has won the fourth stage of the 2018 Rás Tailteann from Listowel to Glengarriff. Killarney’s Conor Kissane...