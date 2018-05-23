Denis Keane, St. Anthony’s, Rathmines, Dublin and formerly of 45 Church Street, Listowel

removal on Friday morning from Fanagan’s Funeral Home, Aungier Street, Dublin to the Church of the Three Patrons, Rathgar arriving for 10 O clock Mass. Funeral mass will take place on Saturday morning in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel at 11.30am followed by burial at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only. Enquiries to O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel.