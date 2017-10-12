Denis Horgan, Cragg Wood, Mountcollins

reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 5.30 to 7pm. Requiem mass in The Church of the Assumption, Mountcollins. Burial afterward in Mountcollins Cemetery.
Sean O’Laoghaire – October 11th, 2017
On this weeks 'In Conversation', Joe McGill is joined by Sean O'Laoghaire; talented artist and storyteller from Portmagee. Sean has a great story to tell. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_10_10_convo.mp3
That’s Jazz – October 11th, 2017
This week's That's Jazz includes Annie Ross and Horace Silver, anniversaries for Freddie Hubbard and Lee Konitz, new music from Honor Heffernan and Josephine...
Pharmaceutical company pledges to provide emphysema drug for further six months
Pharmaceutical company CSL Behring has pledged to provide Respreeza for a further six months. The company, which provided the emphysema drug free of charge as...
High numbers wait on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today
High numbers of patients continue to wait on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today. That's according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation,...
Gardaí warn motorists of overturned truck on R570 between Headford, Killarney and Glenflesk
Gardaí are warning motorists of an overturned truck on the R570 between Headford, Killarney and Glenflesk. Gardaí are on the scene and traffic is moving...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Robbie Brady is to escape a ban for his alleged headbutt on Ashley Williams during Monday's 1-nil victory for the Republic of Ireland away...
Lunchtime Sports Update
The 2018 All Ireland Football Final is set to be played in September. G-A-A Congress voted in favour of moving the hurling and football finals...
John Griffin Is Out Of County Hurling Final Replay
Lixnaw will be without John Griffin for Sunday's Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Hurling Championship Final replay with Ballyduff. He has a broken thumb and will...