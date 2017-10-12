Denis Horgan, Cragg Wood, Mountcollins

reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 5.30 to 7pm. Requiem mass in The Church of the Assumption, Mountcollins. Burial afterward in Mountcollins Cemetery.

