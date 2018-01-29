Denis Heaslip, Walsh’s Terrace, Strand Street, Tralee & formerly of O’ Rahilly’s Villas

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday evening from 4:30pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. John’s Parish Church on Wednesday morning for 10am Requiem Mass. Followed by private Cremation. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. House private please.

