Denis Healy, Kilsarcon, Currow.

Reposing at his Residence this (Sunday) evening from 6pm – 9pm. Reposing at the Parish Centre Currow tomorrow (Monday) evening from 6pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Currow. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Daly’s Undertakers Scartaglin.
Latest News
Kerry Have Beaten Waterford In The SSE Airtricity U15 League
Kerry have beaten Waterford in the SSE Airtricity U15 League. The Scoreline was Kerry 2 Waterford 1 Kerry U15 Joint Manager Danny Diggins
Mary McLoughlin née O’ Sullivan, Firia, Castleisland and late of 10 Desmond’s Avenue, and...
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take...
County Senior Hurling Championship Round 2 Review
6 teams now survive in the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Hurling Championship. After 2 rounds of games Causeway and Ballyduff have advanced to the...
Over 3,000 Kerry children to benefit from Back to School Allowance
Over 3,000 Kerry children are set to benefit from the Back to School Allowance, according to Kerry Junior Minister Brendan Griffin. The government are allocating...
John Patrick Enright, Knockane, Listowel.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Monday evening from 5pm - 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Listowel. ...
Latest Sports
Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Division 1B League Play Off (extra time & pens if needed) 2-00 Listowel Celtic B v Windmill United , Venue Mounthawk...