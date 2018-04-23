Denis Greaney, Acres, Annascaul.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle this evening (Mon 23rd April) from 5pm to 7pm with removal at 7pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul.  Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 2pm.  Burial afterwards in Ballinclár Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR