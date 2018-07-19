Denis ‘Dinny’ Daly, Reading, England & late of Mountcoal, Listowel.

Funeral arrangements later. Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Causeway or the Daly family Ballyduff.
Paying for Cuddles
Would you pay a stranger 80 dollars to give you a cuddle? Adam Lippin of Cuddliest.com spoke to Deirdre about the their business and...
Summer Weather Patterns
Our weather guru John Roche from Castleisland speaks to us about summer weather patterns down through the years and we also ask him what...
Jay-Walkers
Listeners have been noticing a worrying increase in young people walking out in front of traffic while on their phones. We spoke to Conor...
Male Grooming
GAA players and soccer stars nowadays look very groomed and have very trendy haircuts. Well Deirdre spoke to award winning barber Chris O'Riordan from...
What would you do if you saw somebody taking drugs?
What would you do if you saw somebody snorting cocaine in the toilets of a bar or nightclub? A listener got in touch wanting...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
GOLF Rory McIlroy has had a solid start to the Open Championship at Carnoustie. The Ulsterman has pared his first hole. Kevin Kisner sits on top of...
Results From Round Three Of Gneeveguilla Road League
Tom O'Donoghue has the results from the third round of the Gneeveguilla Road League in Athletics.
Round 5 Of Time Trial League Preview
40 cyclists will take to the roads around Castleisland tonight for the latest round of the Time Trial League. Looking ahead is Padraig Harnett.