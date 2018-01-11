Denis ‘Denny’ O’Sullivan, Sandville, Powell’s Road, Castleisland

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Friday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR