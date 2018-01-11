reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Friday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow.
Latest News
Kerry projects set to benefit from new Social Inclusion Community Activation Programme
A number of Kerry projects are set to benefit from the newly signed Social Inclusion Community Activation Programme 2018 to 2022. It follows the previous...
Denis ‘Denny’ O’Sullivan, Sandville, Powell’s Road, Castleisland
reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland on Friday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass on Saturday at...
Michael Greaney, New St. Abbeyfeale.
Requiem mass will take place at 11am this Saturday (Jan 13th) in the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale followed by internment of ashes in...
T. J. Cronin, Caherulla, Ballyheigue
Remains arriving at St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue on Saturday at 11 O Clock for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Holy Family Cemetery,...
Two weather warnings issued for Kerry
Two weather warnings have been issued for Kerry. A Status Orange Fog Warning is currently in place for the county until early tomorrow morning, while...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Martin O'Neill remains in talks with Stoke City this afternoon about succeeding Mark Hughes at the Bet-3-6-5 Stadium. Stoke are also being linked...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER The Republic of Ireland could be looking for a new management team. Martin O'Neill is said to have held talks with Stoke City about their...
Community Games Weekend Preview
The new season of action begins this weekend with Basketball for U13 Boys and Girls in Duagh and Castleisland on Saturday and Sunday. With the...