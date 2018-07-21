Reposing at O’ Keeffes Funeral Home, Rathmore on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 o’ clock in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore. Burial afterwards in The adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Services Kerry and Night Nursing Irish Cancer Society. House strictly private please.
Latest News
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports 2/1 shot Jasons Perl won race 7 at Limerick for Ballyduff’s Noel Power by 1 length in 18-86.
Denis (Denny) O’ Sullivan, Shinnagh Cross and late of Station House, Rathmore
Reposing at O' Keeffes Funeral Home, Rathmore on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 o'...
David Griffin, McCowens Lane, Tralee and formerly of Leeds, Yorkshire
reposing at McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday evening from 3.30 to 5pm followed by removal to St. John's Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass...
Man trying to confess to crime in Tralee Garda Station told to ‘come back...
A man arrived to Tralee Garda Station having committed a crime and was told to “come back another time”. Adam Nocen of 16 Killeen Woods,...
Dr. Norrie Buckley (née Comer), Arbutus Hotel, College Street, Killarney.
Reposing at The Arbutus Hotel, College Street, Killarney on Sunday evening (July 22nd), from 4pm - 8pm. Funeral arriving at St.Mary's Cathedral on Monday...
Latest Sports
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports 2/1 shot Jasons Perl won race 7 at Limerick for Ballyduff’s Noel Power by 1 length in 18-86.
Kerry Bid To Retain All Ireland Junior Football Championship Title
Kerry can today retain their All Ireland Junior Football Championship title. The Kingdom go up against Galway in the Final in Cusack Park in Ennis...
Limerick This Evening For Kerry In All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship
There’s another home tie for Kerry today in the All-Ireland Junior Camogie Championship. They welcome Limerick to Abbeydorney in Round 2, with the Kingdom having...