Denis ‘Denny’ Mulvihill, Leitrim West, Moyvane & late of Barragougeen, Moyvane.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption Moyvane. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Kerry Golf News & Results
Killarney Derry McCarthy, captain 2018- It is a massive honour for me to become Mens’ Club Captain of this great golf club for 2018. I am...
Clifford A Doubt for IT Tralee’s Sigerson Cup Quarter Final
David Clifford is considered a doubt for IT Tralee’s Sigerson Cup Quarter Final. The Fossa player tweaked his hamstring during the Kerry v Mayo Allianz...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Third Level Colleges GAA Fr. Meachair Cup Camogie Championship Round 2 IT Tralee v St. Marys University, Belfast At Stradbally, Laois 7.30 Munster 40x20 Handball Masters A Singles Final Dominick Lynch Glenbeigh...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Josh van der Flier has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Irish rugby have confirmed the Leinster flanker suffered a serious knee...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Weekending Sunday 11th February 2018 Friday 9th February Charity Fundraiser 7-00 Bons Secours Hospital v Tralee Garda, Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch. Denny Premier A 7-30 Fenit Samphires...
