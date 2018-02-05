Denis ‘Denny’ Mulvihill, Leitrim West, Moyvane & late of Barragougeen, Moyvane.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption Moyvane. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.