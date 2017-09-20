|Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home Barraduff
from 6pm to 8pm this evening (Wed 20th Sept).
Removal At 8pm to the Sacred Heart Church Barraduff. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery, Glenflesk.
Denis Denny Glesson, Headford, Kilarney & formerly of Curraglass , Glenflesk.
17% annual drop in Kerry’s Live Register
There's been a 17% drop in the number of people on the Live Register in Kerry in the past year. There are now over 8,700...
Over 83,000 people in Kerry consider themselves to be in ‘very good’ health
Over 83 thousand (83,400) people in Kerry consider themselves to be in 'very good' health. That's according to the findings of the Central Statistics...
Wednesday Gaa Results/Fixtures
Keane's SuperValu Minor Hurling Championship Round 1. Causeway 2-14 South Kerry 1-16 In The U14 East Region Championship sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney. Preliminary Round Fossa ...
Morning Sports Update
The death has been announced of legendary RTE sports broadcaster Jimmy Magee. He was 82 and according to RTE had been ill for some time. Nicknamed...
Kerry Minor Football Manager Says No Talk About His Future
Kerry Minor football team manager Peter Keane says there has been no talk about his future. Sunday saw Keane guide the Kingdom to the last...