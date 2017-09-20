Denis Denny Glesson, Headford, Kilarney & formerly of Curraglass , Glenflesk.

By
receptionradiokerry
-
Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home Barraduff

from 6pm to 8pm this evening (Wed 20th Sept).

Removal At 8pm to the Sacred Heart Church Barraduff.  Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery, Glenflesk.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

