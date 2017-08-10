Denis ‘D.D.’ Mc Kenna, Lonhert, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Friday from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to The Star of the Sea Church, Cromane.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

