Denis D.D. Cronin, 12 St. Stephen’s Park, Castleisland

reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in Castleisland Parish Church on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland. House Private Please.
Latest News
Microsoft signs power purchase agreement for north Kerry windfarm
Technology giant Microsoft has signed an agreement to buy all of the electricity to be produced from a new wind farm in North Kerry. The...
Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to burglaries in the county
Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to burglaries in the county. €1000 worth of tools were stolen from premises in Lisardboula, Farmers' Bridge, on...
Man arrested on suspected drug offences
A man is due to appear before Tralee District Court this Wednesday after he was arrested under the Misuse of Drugs Act. The man, who's...
Works begin at Minish crossing on N22
Works have begun this afternoon at the Minish railway crossing on the N22 Cork road out of Killarney. Motorists are being advised there's a stop/go...
Latest Sports
Kerry Golf News & Results
Castlegregory Results: Men’s Club: Sunday 8th October, Vice Captains Plate, 18 Hole Stableford (GOY), 1st Sean Spillane (16) 38 pts., 2nd Chris Irwin (18) 38 pts.,...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Wednesday 11th October 2017 Denny Youth League 7-00 St Brendans Park v CastleislandAfc , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch . Thursday...
Sky Sports Presenter Lauds Clifford All-Ireland Final Display
Jeff Stelling of Sky Sports has spoken of the fantastic display by David Clifford in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Final. Kingdom captain Clifford,...