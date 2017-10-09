Denis D.D. Cronin, 12 St. Stephen’s Park, Castleisland

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in Castleisland Parish Church on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland. House Private Please.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR