Denis Crean,Knockglossbeg,Camp, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee tomorrow Sunday from 3pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Parish Church Camp on Monday at 11am. Funeral immediately afterwards to the New Cemetery, Camp. House private please

